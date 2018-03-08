Greenhouse donated to Danville Area Community College

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A local company donated a greenhouse to Danville Area Community College's sustainability farm.

Greenhouse Megastore donated the 20 by 24 foot greenhouse for the farm. It is valued at $2,000.

The greenhouse will allow the school to grow earlier in the spring and later in the fall. The farm is a five acre spot in the 400 block of North Daisy Lane.

In 2016, the owners leased the land to the school for free to use it as a learning lab for students studying agriculture, horticulture, biology, the culinary arts, green construction, and art.