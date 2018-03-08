UofI reaches tentative agreement with striking grad. assistants

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has reached a tentative contract with striking graduate assistants.

The Graduate Employees Organization posted the news to Facebook.

Members and supporters of the GEO have been occupying the Hall of Presidents outside University of Illinois President Tim Killeen's office since Tuesday in the Henry Administration Building on campus.

Graduate assistants walked off the job Feb. 26 over proposed changes to the college's policy on tuition waivers and other issues. Graduate students who get at least a quarter-time teaching assistantship get free tuition.

The strike forced hundreds of classes to cancel.

More details are expected to be released soon.