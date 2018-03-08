Urbana requests proposals for new downtown development

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana is asking for proposals to find a developer for 1.75 acres of city-owed property downtown.

The area is at 200 South Vine St. The Mayor said the site is a good opportunity to bring more residents within walking distance of downtown.

The city wants to see the site developed into a medium-to-high-density residential development. It could be mixed-use, multi-story residential, or high-density town home development.

The site is near the University of Illinois and Carle Foundation Hospital.

For more information, go to the City of Urbana's website.