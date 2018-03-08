Girls' jeans recalled from Target due to laceration hazard

(WAND) - A design of a popular brand of girls' jeans is being recalled from Target stores.

Topson Downs is recalling Cat & Jack Girls' Star Studded Jeans, because the metal stars on the legs can detach and pose a laceration hazard.

The recall was issued March 7 and includes about 30,000 pairs of jeans sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide.

The jeans were sold in sizes 4-18P. They have metal stars on the bottom portion of the legs and the words "Cat & Jack" and "Super Skinny" printed on the inside waistband. The hang tag has the following numbers 205-03-1377 to 205-03-1392 at the top of the tag.

If you bought the jeans, you are recommended to return them to Target for a full refund.

There have been six reports of stars detaching, including five reports of lacerations.