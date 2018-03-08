Man beats another with bat, pleads guilty

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man is serving probation over a beating with a baseball bat.

The News-Gazette reports Thomas Ross, 42, argued with a man last summer over work done on a car. Ross admitted to beating the St. Joseph man with the bat on June 26 over a pricing dispute on the car job. Deputies later pulled over a car with Ross in it and arrested him.

The News-Gazette says deputies found a bat in that car.

The paper says Ross entered a guilty plea Wednesday for an aggravated battery charge. He will spend two years on probation and five days in jail, with credit given for time already served.

Ross has past convictions on his record for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon, domestic battery and phone harassment, according to The News-Gazette.