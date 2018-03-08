Truck crashes into dry cleaning business

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A semi truck left a hole in the side of a Decatur business.

The truck crashed into the side of Waite’s Dry Cleaners on Thursday. The business is located at 1004 S. Main St.

Police tell WAND-TV a 60-year-old male driver needed hospital treatment after the crash. They believe a medical issue contributed to it.

WAND-TV has learned two employees were inside of the business at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

A portion of South Main Street in Decatur is closed off as police respond.

The station will update this developing story with new information as it’s released.