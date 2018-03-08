CASA annual playhouse raffle

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Construction is underway on two playhouses for the Macon County CASA Playhouse Raffle.

This the 16th year the organization has built the playhouses. Director of Development Julia Livingston says the raffle is something everyone in the community looks forward to.

Volunteers have built 32 playhouses over the past 16 years, and Livingston explains they've only duplicated the cabin one. The playhouses are one of a kind and made in Decatur by many volunteers, with the help of many organizations.

Livingston says there are two different playhouses, one is a spaceship and the other is pet vet clinic. The spaceship is being built at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur. The pet vet clinic will start construction on Saturday at the Home, Lawn and Garden Show at the Decatur Civic Center. Livingston says this is the first time they've ever had a live construction of one of their playhouses.

The playhouses will move to Hickory Point Mall once they are complete. Livingston says they will start raffle ticket sales on Saturday at the Home, Lawn and Garden Show. Tickets start at $5.

The drawing will be on April 29th at Hickory Point Mall. Livingston says there will be activities and a party at the mall before the drawing.

The Macon County CASA website has more information. People can also call (217)428-8424. CASA is always looking for volunteers.