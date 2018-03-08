Six-figure lottery winner asked to come forward

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Bloomington.

Illinois Lottery leaders say the purchase happened at Fast Stop, located at 1001 Six Points Road, in Bloomington. The “Quick Pick” ticket in the “Lucky Day Lotto” drawing matched all five numbers (05-15-24-25-29).

The ticket was part of the midday drawing on Thursday, March 8.

Lottery leaders say the winner should sign the back of the ticket and keep it safe until they visit a lottery prize center in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

The winner has a year from a day of the drawing to claim the prize.

The Illinois Lottery says Fast Stop will get $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.