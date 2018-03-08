Arrest made in accidental school shooting case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAND) – Police say a person of interest is in custody after an accidental shooting.

Someone fired a gun Wednesday at Huffman High School in Birmingham, Ala. The shooting, which happened at dismissal time, killed a 17-year-old teenage girl and left a 17-year-old teenage boy wounded.

Investigators say they’re still calling the shooting accidental, but added they are interviewing students and looking at surveillance video in order to learn more. The Jefferson County district attorney’s office is working to decide if charges will be filed.

“We have a lot of unanswered questions,” Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said.

Police have not named the teen who died or the person they arrested.

Police say they have not ruled out the possibility that the teenage boy might have shot the person killed, adding they are keeping options open in the case. Officers say they have not heard if any argument happened before someone fired the shots.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told Associated Press writers that the teen killed was a senior, close to her 18th birthday, and had dreams of becoming a nurse. She had already been accepted into college.