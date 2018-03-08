Women empowering women

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - March 8 is International Women's Day.

All across the globe, women spent the day celebrating one another.

The U of I Women's Resource Center used this day to celebrate activists in the Champaign community who have helped advance gender equality.

The center hosted its fifth annual Women's Day Brunch to honor the work of scholars who have worked to improve the lives of women and girls.

Nominee Faye Harrison says she was very surprised someone nominated her.

"March 8, International Women's Day, has always been my favorite day in March because of the symbolic and political significance of women's struggles for equality and human rights."

The center recognized ten women in the fields of education, health care, policy, history and social work.