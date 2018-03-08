Hundreds of marijuana pounds seized on interstate

ILLINOIS (WAND) – State police say they seized over 400 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops.

Just before 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, troopers say they stopped an RV for traffic violations along Interstate 70 near St. Elmo. They say they uncovered 361 pounds of the drug. California men Christian Peralta Martinez, 34, and Shawn Hulsey, 33, face cannabis trafficking charges after that bust.

The second bust happened Tuesday at 8 a.m., when troopers arrested Matthew Taffer, 23. They say they stopped a red Toyota passenger car for traffic violations along I-70 and near Effingham. State police say they found 71 pounds of marijuana in that car.

Taffer, who is from Virginia, is also facing a cannabis trafficking charge.

Taffer is in custody at the Effingham County Jail, while the other two men are behind bars in Fayette County.

“The Illinois State Police remain focused on battling the unlawful trafficking of illicit substances and criminal activity in and around our communities,” said Capt. Cory Ristvedt, commander in ISP District 12.

Troopers say the drugs are valued at over $1 million in total.