US, North Korea may meet to discuss nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON (WAND) – President Donald Trump is expected to meet with North Korea’s leadership and discuss removing nuclear weapons.

Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s national security director, announced Thursday that the president and Kim Jong Un are expected to sit down “by May” to discuss “permanent denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula. Eui-yong says Kim told South Korea that he is “committed to denuclearization”.

Eui-yong also says Kim pledged to suspend missile tests in order to talk with the United States.

South Korean leaders recently sat down with Kim and other North Korean leadership to discuss pathfinding in the future. South Korea briefed President Trump and other leaders in the White House on the results of that meeting.

An exact date for this tentative meeting is unknown.