Police: Marijuana, cocaine found in house

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are behind bars after a drug bust in Forsyth.

Police stopped Gerardo Martinez, 29, in a traffic stop and took him to his Forsyth home, located at 802 Steven’s Creek Lane. Detectives from Macon County and Decatur law enforcement then executed a search warrant at that address, where they say they found marijuana, cocaine and cash in that search.

Police say Martinez told them he had $9,000 in cash hidden in furniture. They say they uncovered $7,400 in a chair, along with about 5.8 ounces of marijuana in baggies in a bedroom and digital scales. In a garage search, they say they found a camouflage coat with about 3.8 ounces of cocaine in a bag inside of a pocket.

Officers say the cocaine is valued at $10,900.

They say that bag also had 79 pressed pills, which they believed to be ecstasy.

Officers say Martinez admitted to selling cocaine in order to support his family, adding that he makes $200 for every ounce of cocaine sold. Police say Martinez is unemployed and has five children.

Police also arrested Charles Manners, 29, in the same house. They say Manners, who claimed to own the home, had 53 round pressed pills tied into a plastic bag corner in his bedroom. They say the same search also revealed a pistol.

Martinez and Manners both face a number of drug-related charges. They are both behind bars in the Macon County Jail.