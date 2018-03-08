Police: Man molested, threatened Illinois child

MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Mahomet man sexually assaulted a child he was caring for.

The News-Gazette reports officers believe Benjamin Crowley, 35, molested a girl under 13 years old in February. A professional talked with the child at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Champaign, where police say they learned Crowley threatened action against the girl if she told people what he did.

Police then interviewed and arrested Crowley on Wednesday. They say he was a caretaker for the child.

An anonymous tip to the Department of Children and Family Services led police to Crowley.

He’s facing a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony charge that could mean up to seven years in prison.

The News-Gazette reports Crowley is behind bars on a $100,000 bond. He will be in court on April 24.