Springfield's Broeker rakes in scholarship offers

SPRINGFIELD -- Nick Broeker might need a bigger mailbox.



The chase is on for Sacred Heart-Griffin's red-hot prospect, with offers piling up faster than the junior lineman can tweet them out. Just this Thursday he received his most recent scholarship between the time he did a post-workout interview with WAND and when the full story aired in the 10 p.m. newscast.



With a 6-foot-8 wingspan and basketball-sharpened quickness, Broeker is a hot commodity. His Power 5 conference offers include Kentucky, Minnesota and Illinois, which he will visit again this Saturday for Junior Day. Northern Illinois, Kent State, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Ball State, Miami (Ohio), Liberty and Southern Illinois have also made a formal offer.



In this interview with WAND's Gordon Voit, Broeker shares his plans for making a commitment, his target weight plus a new nickname given to him by a local radio personality.





Nick Broeker profile

Offensive lineman, Sacred Heart-Griffin

6-foot-5

275 pounds

6-foot-8 wingspan

Basketball player

Scholarship offers: Illinois, Minnesota, Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Northern Illinois, Kent State, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Ball State, Miami (Ohio), Liberty and Southern Illinois.