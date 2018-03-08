Abandoned ATV found overturned in pond

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they found an overturned ATV a pond without anyone in it.

The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team found the vehicle after 6 a.m. Thursday in a small pond south of Jaycee Avenue and near the railroad overpass west of South Banker Street. Divers say they searched the water and area around it and couldn’t find any people or debris.

Responders say they spent an hour and 30 minutes at the scene.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.