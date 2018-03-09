Local boys basketball stars named All-State in 1A, 2A

The Associated Press released its All-State basketball teams for Classes 1A and 2A on Thursday, and the teams feature a number of WAND-area stars! (Local players in bold.)



St. Teresa senior guard Isaiah Bond was also named to the IBCA 1A/2A All-State second team, the school announced. The IBCA's complete list has not yet been released.





CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM

Jake Wolfe, Aurora Christian (6-4, Sr., G) 95

Owen Landwehr, Annawan (6-3, Sr., G) 81

Devon House, Sterling Newman (6-7, Soph., PF) 62

Braden Webb, Goreville (5-11, Sr., G) 57

Damarius Taylor, Cairo (6-0, Sr., G) 54



CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM

Justin Myers, Colfax Ridgeview (6-0, Sr., G) 53

Kyle Ottens, Milledgeville (6-2, Sr., G/F) 47

Dylan Patrick, Newark (6-1, Sr., G) 37

Trevor Voss, Payson Seymour (6-5, Sr., G/F) 31

Deion Jackson, Providence-St. Mel (6-3, Jr., G) 28



CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION

Noah Blue, Urbana University (6-2, Sr., G) 21; Connor Heaton, Moweaqua Central A&M (6-4, Soph., PG) 20; Devin Yocum, Bushnell-Praire City (6-4, Sr., G/F) 19; Cade Chitty, Champaign Judah Christian (6-6, Sr., F) 17; Ben Buresh, Annawan (6-3, Sr., F) 15; Mitchell Stevenson, Altamont (5-11, Sr., G) 14; Darian Drake, Mt. Sterling Brown County (5-10, Sr., G) 13; Rahim McKee-Strong, DePue (6-6, Sr., C) 13; Carter Sabol, Nokomis (6-8, Soph., F) 13; Peyton Taylor, Mount Pulaski (6-8, Sr., F-C) 13; Jacob Thompson, Milford (6-8, Sr., F) 12; Cade Schave, Milledgeville (6-3, Sr., G/F) 10; Avierre Ross, Peoria Quest (6-3, Sr., F) 9; Jacob Schwerbrock, Kewanee Wethersfield (6-8, Sr., F) 9; Jonah Hopper, White Hall North Greene (6-4, Sr., F) 8; Layne Boyer, East Dubuque (6-3, Jr., G) 6; Jacob Donaldson, Colfax Ridgeview (6-2, Sr., F) 6; Briar Greenman, Ridgewood (6-4, Sr., F) 6; Luke Hensler, Okawville (6-7, Sr., F) 6; Eddie Moreno, DePue (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Ryan Radloff, Dieterich (6-1, Sr., G) 6; Terrell Walker, Peoria Quest (6-2, Sr., PG) 6; Tyler Winchester, Sesser-Valier (Jr.) 6; Manny Winfert, DePue (6-0, Sr., F) 6.





CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM

George Conditt, Chicago Corliss (6-10, Sr., PF) 95

Andrew Morrissey, Winnebago (6-9, Sr., C) 80

Raekwon Drake, Chicago Orr (6-5, Sr., F) 74

Lamar Lillard, Momence (6-4, Sr., F) 64

Fred Cleveland, Chicago Leo Catholic (5-8, Jr., PG) 54

Jake Parr, Anna-Jonesboro (6-2, Sr., F) 54



CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM

Braden Attebury, Eldorado (6-5, Sr., F) 44

Dannie Smith, Chicago Orr (6-5, Sr., F) 38

Isaiah Saulsberry, Harrisburg (6-3, Sr., G) 34

Grant Jausel, Pinckneyville (6-2, Sr., G) 29

Malcolm Miller, Shelbyville (6-4, Jr., G) 28



CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION

Tyson Magee, Cumberland (6-3, Sr., G) 27; Austin Rager, Mount Carmel (6-4, Jr., G) 27; Logan Dorethy, West Hancock (6-7, Sr., F) 24; Jack Gilmore, Bloomington Central Catholic (6-3, Sr., F) 21; Calvin Fisher, Monticello (6-6, Sr., F) 18; Chase Adams, Chicago Orr (5-8, Sr., G) 15; Alex Deters, Effingham St. Anthony (6-2, Sr., G) 15; Lamarius Lillard, Momence (6-8, Jr., F) 15; Nick Cohorst, Newton (6-5, Sr., F) 14; James Morris, Bloomington Central Catholic (6-3, Sr., F) 10; Jordan Brooks, St. Joseph-Ogden (6-0, Sr., PG) 9; Lee Hardiek, Teutopolis (6-2, Sr., G) 9; J.C. Moll, Pinckneyville (5-10, Sr., G) 8; Ty Waller, Winnebago (6-2, Sr., PG) 8; Kale Barnett, Bureau Valley (6-0, Jr., G) 6; Luke Richards, Casey-Westfield (6-6, Jr., C) 6; Kavon Russell, Kewanee (6-2, Soph., G) 6; Walker Sandschafer, Robinson (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Levi Scheuermann, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-2, Jr., G) 6.