Man arrested with 100 grams of marijuana

Convicted child killer sentenced to prison
Sentencing drew a large crowd, including supporters of the convicted man.
Police: Marijuana, cocaine found in house
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are behind bars after a drug bust in Forsyth.
Hundreds of marijuana pounds seized on interstate
ILLINOIS (WAND) – State police say they seized over 400 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops.
Police: Man molested, threatened Illinois child
MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Mahomet man sexually assaulted a child he was caring for.
Administrators look to consolidate schools in ALAH district
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) — Few things inspire the passions of parents quite like their child’s education.
Six-figure lottery winner asked to come forward
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Bloomington.
Truck crashes into dry cleaning business
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A semi truck left a hole in the side of a Decatur business.
Girls' jeans recalled from Target due to laceration hazard
(WAND) - A design of a popular brand of girls' jeans is being recalled from Target stores.
Grain elevator sees explosion in central Illinois
BEASON, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters responded to a small explosion at a grain elevator in Beason.
Local boys basketball stars named All-State in 1A, 2A
The Associated Press released its All-State basketball teams for Classes 1A and 2A on Thursday, and the teams feature a number of WAND-area stars! (Local players in bold.) St. Teresa senior guard Isaiah Bond was also named to the IBCA 1A/2A All-State second team, the school announced. The IBCA's complete list has not yet been released. CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM Jake Wolfe, Aurora Christian (6-4, Sr., G) 95 Owen Landwehr, Annawan (6-3, Sr., G) 81 Devon House, Sterling Newman (6-7, Soph., ...
