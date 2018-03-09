Man arrested with 100 grams of marijuana

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Michigan man is facing drug charges after being arrested for possessing more than 100 grams of Cannabis.

21-year-old Cortez Boston-Hubbard from Saginaw, Mich. was charged on March 7 after his vehicle was called in as suspicious, because it had been sitting in the Mattoon Walmart parking lot for several days.

Police said Boston-Hubbard had more than 100 grams of marijuana on his person and in his car.

He was transported to the Coles County Jail.