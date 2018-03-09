Investigation underway after ATV found overturned in pond

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies are investigating after an overturned ATV was found in an Effingham County pond.

The ATV was found in a small pond near the roadway south of Jaycee Ave. near the railroad overpass, just west of South Banker St.

It was discovered Thursday.

Divers searched the area and recovered the ATV. They did not find any victims. Crews searched the area for about an hour and a half.

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating to learn how the ATV got in the pond and who it belongs to.