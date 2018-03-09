Gas station shooting under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Police in Springfield are investigating a deadly shooting that took place at a gas station on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of E. South Grand Avenue just after 4 a.m. for the report of a shooting. They located a male victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital and later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police Department at 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.