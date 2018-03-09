Eastern Illinois University says marketing campaign paying off

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The president of Eastern Illinois University told legislators a marketing campaign promoting the school is paying off.

EIU has continued to receive high rankings by U.S. News and World Report magazine, EIU President David Glassman told an Illinois House committee.

Glassman said there has been substantial increases in interest at EIU and in all areas of enrolling students.

He said the university should see a big jump in freshman enrollment next fall.

As of Thursday, EIU had received 7,920 applications for enrollment, compared to 6,199 a year ago. 4,375 new students were admitted as of Thursday, up from 3,149 last year.

Rep. Mark Batinick of Plainfield asked whether all public Illinois universities should advertise together as a group. Glassman said he believes they should, and the campaign should be run nationally to draw in even more students.

Eastern Illinois University has cut its operating budget by 14 percent over the last three years, but Glassman said they are still providing the best possible education.