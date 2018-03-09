Man charged with driving stolen car through Effingham mall appears in court

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man charged with driving a stolen car through the front of the Effingham Village Square Mall and stealing jewelry made his first court appearance Thursday.

23-year-old Jordan Johnston of Shelbyville is charged with two counts of burglary.

Police said on Jan. 25 that he drove a stolen car through a glass door at the mall and burglarized Zales jewelry.

An unspecified amount of jewelry was taken from a display case that was broken open.

Johnston has hired a private attorney to represent him. He will be in court again March 22 at 10 a.m.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and officers are following up on more leads in the case.

Johnston is also charged with residential burglary in Shelby County for allegedly stealing a car from a Stewardson woman.

He is due in court at 10 a.m. May 9 on that case.