Man gets 3 years for role in woman's torture, beating

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been sentenced to three and a half years after pleading guilty to participating in the repeated beating and torture of a woman.

57-year-old Charles Hill admitted he helped another man, Demariel Cunningham, beat a woman as part of a torture ordeal that lasted hours and included her being raped.

The woman was attacked at an eastside home April 22. She was burned with a heated knife and left with cracked ribs, extensive bruising, and scarring.

Hill entered a plea deal that involved three of his charges being dropped in exchange for his testimony against Cunningham.

After that testimony, a jury convicted Cunningham on Dec. 14 on aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm and aggravated criminal sexual assault while armed with a wooden stick. He was also convicted of armed violence with a knife and armed violence while armed with deadly weapons. He also received convictions for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated unlawful restraint.

He is due to be sentenced April 30 and faces up to 70 years in prison.