Springfield man sentenced for seeking bribes in Afghanistan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A local man who worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Afghanistan was sentenced for accepting bribes from contractors.

Mark Miller of Springfield was given eight years in prison after pleading guilty in July.

He admitted he solicited $280,000 in bribes as part of the construction of a road running from eastern Afghanistan to the Pakistani border. Miller was the site manager and made sure the contract would not be terminated.

He worked for the Army Corps of Engineers from 2005 to 2015 and was in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2012. He continued to receive bribes after coming back to the U.S.

Miller's attorney had asked for a two year sentence, pointing to a difficult childhood, alcoholism, and PTSD.