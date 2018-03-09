Police: Man busted for cocaine while trying to break into cars

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon police said they busted a man with cocaine after finding him trying to break into parked cars.

41-year-old Toimail Walton of Urbana was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested Thursday night in the 1300 block of Lafayette Ave.

Police were sent to the area for a suspicious man who appeared to be trying to break into vehicles.

Officers said Walton had the cocaine on him when they confronted him.

He was taken to the Coles County Jail.