Woman charged with running from police

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is facing charges after police said she was driving with a revoked license and tried to flee from officers.

46-year-old Sheila Perry-Robinson was charged with driving with a revoked license and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Officers said they tried to stop her on Thursday for a traffic violation, but she fled at a high rate of speed, blowing through stop signs.

She was stopped just before 9 a.m. on Route 45 just north of Mattoon.

She was taken to the Coles County Jail.