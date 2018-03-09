New medical cannabis clinic set to open next month

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - Medical Cannabis Outreach plans to open a new clinic in Savoy next month.

Medical Cannabis Outreach owner Eric Sweatt says the clinic will be open one day a week and will have a physician on hand to evaluate and certify patients who qualify for medical cannabis use.

The clinic will be at 1801 Woodfield Drive. Medical Cannabis Outreach also has several other clinics in Shelbyville, Clinton and Pekin.

Sweatt said he began looking for a clinic site in the Champaign-Urbana area a month ago, because demand for these services has grown. He says his Illinois clinics have doubled patient volume from 100 a month to nearly 200 a month over the past year.

Medical Cannabis Outreach plans to offer a free public seminar focusing on medical marijuana treatment from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 10th at the Champaign Public Library.

The Savoy clinic site will open April 4.

It will be open by appointment only on Wednesdays, Sweatt said. Medical Cannabis Outreach is taking appointments for the clinic at 309-338-8900.