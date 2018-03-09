Girls shown opportunities available in STEM fields

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A day of hands-on activities introduced young girls to engineering.

Girl Scouts in Decatur met with Ameren Illinois to talk about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) career opportunities. The meeting included a chance for the girls to build their own robots and see technology demonstrations.

One Ameren leader said it’s important to inspire women to pursue STEM work.

“If we don’t show young girls that women can be and are engineers and STEM professionals, then they don’t know that it’s possible,” said Heater McConnell-Smith, who works for the company as a supervisor of engineering support for gas technical services. “The women in STEM numbers have been declining with things like programming and computer coding.”

The event was part of International Women’s Day on Thursday.