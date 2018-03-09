1 hospitalized in shooting; police investigating

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a shooting ended with someone going to the hospital.

Officers say it happened at about 10 p.m. Thursday night in the 2000 block of N. Market St. Police investigated the scene and found shell casings.

They say a 26-year-old man arrived in the next hour at a Champaign hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Police say they’re working to interview possible witnesses and examine evidence in an effort to learn more about what happened. They say information is limited as of Thursday.

