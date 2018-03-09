Gunman takes hostages at veterans home

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (WAND) – Police responded to a hostage situation at a California veterans home.

NBC News reports the Veterans Home of California went on lockdown Friday afternoon as police responded. Law enforcement leaders say they were “on scene and in control” at the 600-acre campus. ‘

The Associated Press says a gunman took three hostages at a going-away party in the home, while allowing other people to leave. Close to 15 people were at this event.

The Napa County Fire Department says the situation did not lead to any injuries.

In a Facebook post, the California Department of Veterans Affairs says it heard reports of gunfire.

“We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement,” the organization said. “Further official information will be provided by law enforcement when it is confirmed.”