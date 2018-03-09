Military vehicle, car involved crash; road closed

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A traffic crash led to troopers closing part of Interstate 72 eastbound.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the crash happened at mile marker 128 near Niantic. Troopers closed all eastbound lanes of that road in the area of the crash.

Troopers say the crash is between a military vehicle and passenger car. They say one of them is in the median while another is upside-down. They did not specify anything about injuries.

This developing story will be updated as new details become available.