Gun advocates say bill will result in confiscation of magazines

State Capitol (WAND) – A bill limiting the capacity of gun magazines is gaining attention in the Illinois legislature as a potential confiscation measure.

The House bill, HB 1469, would limit gun magazines to 10 rounds. Magazines with larger capacities would be outlawed according to gun rights advocates and could be confiscated. There is also no provision to grandfather current owners to allow them to keep the larger magazines. If passed, it’s a measure which would likely face a court challenge based on constitutional grounds.

In Chicago this week Todd Vandermyde, a lobbyist for the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois, clashed with State Representative Don Harmon, (D) Oak Park. Vandermyde told Harmon’s senate sub-committee there are millions of magazines which hold more than 10 rounds and having them would make criminals out of law abiding citizens.

“Criminalizing people for possession, the mere possession, of a piece of plastic. A piece of tin,” Vandermyde said.

Harmon pointed to gun crimes in his legislative district. “I’m tired of this. The carnage has to stop,” Harmon fired at Vandermyde.

A flurry of control bills are pending in the Democratic controlled legislature following the shooting of students at a Florida school. A bill licensing mom & pop gun shops has already been passed in both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly and is awaiting action by Governor Bruce Rauner.