Illinois county fairs struggling to continue

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The state's fiscal year budget is out of balance by more than one billion dollars, and the situation is impacting county fair funding.

Fair officials are demanding nearly $1.5 million.

The money would be split between more than 100 fairgrounds in the state.

County fairs need the money for infrastructure and to keep fairgrounds safe.

The governor's office says funds are not available to release to county fairs in 2018, but money is set a side in the budget proposal for the fiscal year in 2019.

A study done by the University of Illinois says county fairs bring in $170 million annually to the state's economy.