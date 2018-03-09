Murder suspect search underway in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police are working to track down a murder suspect in Champaign.

Officers say an arrest warrant is out for 39-year-old Cornelius Freeman in relation to the Wednesday death of Chicago man Micheal White, 26. Police say Freeman is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police found White after noon Wednesday in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive. He died from a gunshot wound.

The bond on Freeman’s warrant is set at $1 million. Police say he is black, 5-foot-7 and weighs 260 pounds. They say he has black hair and brown eyes.

Champaign police want anyone with information about Freeman to call their investigations division at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)373-8477.

Crime Stoppers says a reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.