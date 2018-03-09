Heavy smoke dealt damage to mobile home in fire

TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) – A mobile home fire on Friday left it in an unlivable state.

Tolono fire investigators told The News-Gazette that at 3 p.m., they arrived on Lot 29 in The Oaks to find smoke coming from the home. The paper says crews kept the fire from leaving the kitchen and quickly put it out.

The News-Gazette says neighbors let pets out of the home through a door. Two people normally live in the mobile home. No people were injured.

Firefighters say the home is unlivable because of heavy smoke damage.

Crews from Tolono, Savoy and Pesotum responded to the scene. The News-Gazette says the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System has investigators working on the case.