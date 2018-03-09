Toys R Us on brink of complete closure

Toys R Us on brink of complete closurePosted: Updated:
Police: Marijuana, cocaine found in house
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are behind bars after a drug bust in Forsyth.
Convicted child killer sentenced to prison
Sentencing drew a large crowd, including supporters of the convicted man.
3 in hospital after car rear-ends Humvee
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Three people are in hospital care after a crash on Interstate 72.
Man gets 3 years for role in woman's torture, beating
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been sentenced to three and a half years after pleading guilty to participating in the repeated beating and torture of a woman.
Police: Man faked burglary to steal from safe
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man staged a burglary in his mother’s house.
Administrators look to consolidate schools in ALAH district
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) — Few things inspire the passions of parents quite like their child’s education.
Hundreds of marijuana pounds seized on interstate
ILLINOIS (WAND) – State police say they seized over 400 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops.
Police: Man molested, threatened Illinois child
MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Mahomet man sexually assaulted a child he was caring for.
Man arrested with 100 grams of marijuana
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Michigan man is facing drug charges after being arrested for possessing more than 100 grams of Cannabis.
Murder suspect search underway in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police are working to track down a murder suspect in Champaign.
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
