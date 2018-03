Click the video above for highlights and postgame reaction from Southeast's sectional championship win over Lanphier.

DECATUR -- Anthony Fairlee scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, helping Southeast beat Lanphier 51-42 in the Decatur Eisenhower sectional championship game Friday.

It's the third time this season the Spartans have topped the Lions.

Southeast will face Marion in the super-sectionals at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Tuesday at 7 pm.