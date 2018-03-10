Illini recruit Dosunmu's 27 points help Morgan Park to sectional title

BURBANK -- As far as pressure goes, the test No. 1 Morgan Park got on Friday in the St. Laurence sectional championship is about as high as it gets.



A heated environment. An opponent that was stung by a near loss earlier in the year. The expectations of the state that come with a No. 1 ranking.



Then Morgan Park won 101-71.



The eye-popping point spread against Bogan (which was near 30 as early as the second quarter) showed that the defending 3A champions are up to the task of handling the pressure.



Illinois signee Ayo Dosunmu scored 27 points and the usual suspects like high-flying Cam Burrell helped Morgan Park coast to the sectional championship.



Up next, the Mustangs will face North Lawndale at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Joliet with a spot at State on the line.