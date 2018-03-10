CPR helps dog recover from seizure

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – A Normal-area dog is alive and well thanks to a woman’s quick thinking.

Pia, a 15-year-old Corgi, went through a seizure last week after her owner dropped her off at Belly Rubs Dog Grooming in Normal. She stopped breathing and her heart stopped.

That’s when groomer Emily Bauman stepped in and worked fast, blowing air into Pia’s nostrils and then giving compressions. Pia recovered and started to breathe again.

Pia went to a pet hospital and fully recovered.