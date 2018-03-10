Blagojevich appeal sees national backlash

CHICAGO (WAND) – A federal lawyer says the Supreme Court should toss ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s appeal.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Solicitor General John Francisco detailed in a report that he thinks the appeal is “unwarranted” and “without merit”. Blagojevich wants his convictions related to corruption charges removed, and the appeal is going to U.S. Supreme Court soon.

Courts convicted Blagojevich on allegations that he tried to sell or trade former president Barack Obama’s Senate seat, among other charges. He’s now served over five years of his 14-year sentence.

Blagojevich’s lawyers say the Supreme Court can settle once and for all what constitutes illegal political fundraising if it takes up the case.

The reply from Francisco came in a 34-page brief, which he filed on Friday.