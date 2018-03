Ayo Dosunmu shares his thoughts on being selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic in the video above.

CHICAGO -- Five-star Illini commit Ayo Dosunmu is one of 25 high school seniors in the country selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic.

The Morgan Park senior will become just the third Illini to play in the prestigious game, joining Dee Brown ('02) and Jalen Coleman-Lands ('15).

The Jordan Brand Classic is set for Sunday, April 8 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.