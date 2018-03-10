Salmonella outbreak related to kratom across US

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Health officials say a salmonella outbreak is linked to kratom supplements.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, the CDC, the FDA, and other state organizations are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella believed to be associated with kratom. The CDC is currently recommending against consuming kratom in any form because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

There have been 40 cases reported over 28 states with 14 hospitalizations so far. No deaths have been recorded so far. Only one case has been attributed to Illinois.

Kratom is a plant from Southeast Asia consumed for its stimulant effects and also works as an opioid substitute. It is also referred to as thang, kakuam, thom, ketom, and biak.

Person to person transmission can occur when a person has feces residue on their hands and does not properly wash their hands.

Salmonella symptoms usually include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration. Symptoms usually appear within 6-72 hours of consuming the contaminated food.

The symptoms usually pass on their own and only require hydration to recover from. If the symptoms are severe or persist, contact a health care provider.