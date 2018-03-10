Blanket-makers worked to help children with trauma

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur group came together to sew for cause.

People involved in “Project Linus” worked hard Saturday to make 600 blankets, all for children in Decatur who went through a traumatic event. Blankets are meant to be a source of comfort.

“Children that are seriously ill or traumatized – it could be anything – receive these blankets,” said organizer Mary Balagna. “It brings them comfort. It’s just a different kind of comfort. I mean, to have a security blanket wrapped around you is just a different kind of medicine.”

The sewing event happened at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Over 100 volunteers decided to help out with the cause.