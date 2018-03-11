Champaign Police investigate an early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

Sunday morning, at 1:22 AM, Champaign Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of N. Hickory St., near the area of a local club.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a verbal argument could be heard in the area immediately prior to an unknown suspect(s) firing numerous gun shots. Four individuals were identified as sustaining gunshot wounds and were treated at area hospitals; with one being fatal.

Three of the victims: an 18-year-old female from Rantoul; a 23-year-old female from Rantoul; and a 23-year-old male from Champaign, sustained what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth victim, identified as 34-year-old Montrez Vonner from Champaign, was fatally injured and died a short time later at a local hospital.

Champaign Police are actively investigating this incident and ask that anyone who may have information, or anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting, to please contact Champaign Police Investigations at 217-351-4545.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at: (217) 373-8477(TIPS); online at www.373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Additional information on the shooting will be made available as the investigation allows.