Decatur police investigate shots fired call

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating an early morning shots fired report. 

It happened around 4:45 A.M. Police say they responded to an area off of West Lincoln Park Driver for a report of shots fired. 

Decatur Police say there were no victims at the time. 

