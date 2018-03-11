1 man dead : multiple gun shots

CHAMPAIGN , Ill (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner says a Champaign man is dead.

The coroner says 34 year old Montrez Vonner died from multiple gunshot wounds he received during a shooting Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at the Carle Foundation Hospital just before 2 A.M.

This death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.