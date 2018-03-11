Three stabbed during overnight fight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Three people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds after an overnight fight on South 13th Street, according to investigators with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

None of those wounds were believed to be life-threatening as of Sunday morning.

Deputies say were called to a home in the 2800 block of South 13th Street several times overnight on reports of a raucous party there. At some point, a fight broke out, leading to the stabbings, deputies said.

On Sunday morning, the sheriff’s department was investigating the stabbings and, though they reported having “some names,” could not yet say who they believed committed the stabbings.