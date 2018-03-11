Survey finds rising job placement for U of I grads

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Results from a survey show University of Illinois graduates are finding success after graduation.

The News-Gazette reports the annual “Illini Success” survey revealed 89 percent of graduates from the 2016-17 year landed a “first destination” job in the first six months after graduation. The placement rate continues a rising trend, moving up from 88 percent in 2015-16 and 84 percent in 2014-15.

Average salaries also continued to grow, reaching $59,494; the average salary was $55,390 in the 2014-15 academic year.

In addition, 62 percent of 2016-17 graduates had found jobs while 27 percent moved on to graduate school or other education. Seven percent of graduates were still job-hunting.

Julia Makela, associate director for assessment and research for the U of I Career Center, says the university is ahead of the national average in graduate placement, adding she believes a strong economy and inflation played into the trend of rising salaries.

U of I leaders want to compare numbers to those from other universities for more analysis.