6 hospitalized in basketball team bus crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois basketball team’s bus crashed in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver had a “unknown medical episode” on Saturday evening while driving the bus along Interstate 94. The crash happened close to St. Michael, Minn.

The bus carried the Highland Community College basketball team, which was on its way back from the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.

The driver and five others on the bus went to a hospital for care. The driver’s injury is described as non-life-threatening. The condition of the others is unknown.

Troopers say the crash disrupted traffic for about two hours.