Vendors gather for Decatur home show

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens of exhibitors gathered at the Decatur Civic Center over the weekend for the Metro Decatur Home Builders Association’s annual Home, Lawn, and Garden Show.

Organizers said more exhibitors came to this year’s show than in years past.

"We tried to encourage the exhibitors here to bring as many different products as they can down here to bring as many different products as they can down here to show people that might not have an opportunity to see that other than a show like this,” said Alan Hupp, president of the Home Builders Association. “Certainly, you can go on the internet these days and see those items, but not be able to see it in real life and touch it and feel it."

Hupp described what he’s seeing in the local housing market.

“The remodeling market is very strong here, as well as other places,” Hupp said. “New construction hasn’t been quite that way in Decatur (and) Macon County, although we’re hearing some really good things this year already of residential starts that are going to be higher than they have in the past.”